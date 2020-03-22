Gwinnett Band Directors Rock!

This video was posted by Pinckneyville Middle School last week, and shows some Gwinnett band directors trying out a distance learning and collaboration platform for use with their classes. Pure awesome.
Click here to view the video:
https://www.facebook.com/PinckneyvilleMiddleSchool/videos/493925287952524/
Here’s the original comment from the school:
Thank you to our fantastic band directors showing us collaboration at its finest. They are working their magic during our Digital Learning Days as they model the use of an APP called Acapella for their students. They will be assigning a similar project to their students in the days ahead. We can’t wait to see the final products! Bravo! #ALL_IN #GCPS #BetterTogether #DLD
Tuba – Lawrence Williams – Summerour MS
Trombone – Rick Rodriguez – Summerour MS
Percussion – Adam Gresham – Richards MS
Trumpet – Jared Kaufman
Clarinet – Roland Ventura
Flute – Gino Fitzpatrick – Hull MS
Sax – Josey Jimenez – Duluth MS
Steel Drum – Travis Downs – N Gwinnett MS