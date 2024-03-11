Economic Development All Stars

Fans of the economic development scene know that the secret sauce turning Gwinnett into the success hub it has become boils down to the people charged with making that magic happen. Think of these folks as the all stars of “Economic development”. Their efforts span across the county, business organizations, and the cities. Their ongoing missions is to create more jobs, make sure people ear more money, and improve life for everyone that call Gwinnett home. That involves bringing in new businesses, helping existing ones ,improving schools, and making it easier for companies to do well.

ROW ONE:

Mark Farmer – Gwinnett County Gov. Economic Development & Small Business

Andrew Hickey – Partnership Gwinnett Director

Amy Pinnell – Braselton Economic Development and Downtown Director

William Corbin – Norcross Economic Debelopment Director

Marty Allen – Suwannee Economic City Manager

ROW TWO:

Marlene M. Fosque – Gwinnett Chamber Vice President of Economic Develpoment

Deven Cason – Partnership Gwinnett Vice President of Economic Development

Autumn Andrews – Partnership Gwinnett Workforce Programs Manager

Brittini Nix – Dacula City Administrator

Jennifer Howard – Peachtree Corners Economic Development Manager

ROW THREE: