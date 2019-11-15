Eight Students’ Dreams Coming True: Committing to College Sports Programs

Many kids grow up longing to be the next greatest college athlete. They want to be the next Trevor Lawrence or Tua Tagovailoa. Or maybe they dreamed of playing basketball and becoming the next RJ Barrett or Sabrina Ionescu.

For these eight student-athletes from Wesleyan School, their dreams are becoming a reality.

On Thursday, November 14, eight Wesleyan School seniors made their college intentions official. Each signed a national letter of intent to attend and play a sport at an NCAA Division I college or university.

Commitments on Thursday included:

Lanni Brown – basketball at the College of William and Mary.

– basketball at the College of William and Mary. Avyonce Carter – basketball at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

– basketball at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Madison Kerpics – softball at the University of Georgia.

– softball at the University of Georgia. Jahni Kerr – softball at Florida State University.

– softball at Florida State University. Will Stakel – golf at West Virginia University.

– golf at West Virginia University. Charlie Taylor – baseball at the University of Tennessee.

– baseball at the University of Tennessee. Hannah Wasmuth – swimming at Villanova University.

– swimming at Villanova University. Holden Wilder – baseball at Wofford College.

Each athlete celebrated with family, classmates, and their varsity coaches and teammates.

Since graduating its first class in 1998, Wesleyan has sent over 250 alumni on to play sports in college.

Wesleyan School is a Christian, independent K-12 college preparatory school located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. At the start of the 2019-2020 school year, Wesleyan enrolled 1,179 students from throughout the metropolitan Atlanta area.

