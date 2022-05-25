Experience Bottles & Bones: The Refined Modern Chophouse

Located right in the heart of Suwanee, Bottles & Bones reimagines the traditional steakhouse and offers a high-end yet approachable fine dining experience.

Serving the highest quality steak and seafood and a fresh, diverse range of dishes, Bottles & Bones curates their menu to impress every palate. They also offer signature craft cocktails and delicious brunch specialties.

Plus, their modern and inviting atmosphere, attentive, knowledgeable staff and calendar full of special events and quality entertainment has made Bottles & Bones a community favorite.

Located right by the vibrant Suwanee Town Center, the modern chophouse first opened right before the pandemic restrictions hit, but after reopening in summer 2020, quickly flourished thanks to the wonderful support and enthusiasm from the local community.

The brilliant Bottles & Bones staff will blow you away, and they take pride in making your dining experience one to remember. It’s no wonder why the restaurant has quickly become a choice dining destination.

Experience the modern chophouse and fine dining at its best at Bottles & Bones. To learn more and view their full menu and calendar, visit BottlesandBonesGA.com or call 678-804-9447.

Bottles & Bones

BottlesandBonesGA.com

678-804-9447

400 Buford Hwy, Suite 1104

Suwanee, GA 30024