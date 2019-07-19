Farm Burger Brings Locally Sourced, Grassfed Beef Burgers to Peachtree Corners

Grassfed burger restaurant Farm Burger opened in Peachtree Corners’ Town Center. The ethical burger restaurant group offers high-quality, locally sourced ingredients, including 100 percent grassfed, grass-finished beef burgers, as well as chicken burgers, vegan offerings, farm-fresh salads and more.

The Peachtree Corners location is Farm Burger’s sixth restaurant in Georgia. The fast-casual eatery also has restaurants in Alabama, California, North Carolina and Tennessee.

As part of the opening, Farm Burger partnered with Norcross High School to raise money for the Norcross High School Foundation for Excellence during its private Friends & Family preview events. The Foundation helps to bridge the gap between state and county funding and ensure the success of all Norcross High School students through academics, arts and athletics.

Farm Burger is an ethical burger restaurant group committed to leading the fast-casual industry in forging a sustainable food future.