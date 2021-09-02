Georgia 811 Announces New Executive VP of Operations

Georgia 811 announced today the promotion of Brian Gilliam to Executive Vice President of Operations. In his new position, Gilliam will plan, organize, and oversee all Georgia 811 operations, providing for the development and implementation of efficient operations and cost-effective systems used to prevent utility facility damage throughout the state of Georgia.

Gilliam began his career in 1998 as a Systems Engineer for Marshall & Ilsley Bank in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, implementing an enterprise virus defense system for 6,000+ devices, developing a single enterprise backup solution, and providing security measures for both servers and user accounts. While at TMP Worldwide/Monster.com in 2001 Brian maintained systems responsible for operations around the world. In 2002, Gilliam moved to United Community Bank where he was responsible for all banking technology infrastructure. During his sixteen years at United Community Bank, Gilliam served first as the Systems Engineer then as Director of Technology/VP. As Director, Gilliam oversaw the technology infrastructure and worked to increase efficiencies by coordinating several enterprise and data center projects. In his role, he served over 2200 employees at 175 locations. In 2019, Gilliam moved to the utility safety industry, serving as Director of Technology at Georgia 811. Gilliam received a Bachelors of Science in Aeronautical Studies from the University of North Dakota and holds several certifications in the technology arena. He brings a wide variety of strengths to Georgia 811 with skills in strategic planning, IT leadership, collaborative problem solving, mergers and acquisitions, process improvement, budgeting, and project management.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Brian Gilliam to his new leadership position of Executive Vice President of Operations here at Georgia 811,” said Meghan Wade, President & CEO of Georgia 811. “Combined with his IT background, and what I have experienced working with him since joining our Georgia 811 family, I know he is the right fit as we continue keeping Georgia Safe and Connected in new and innovative ways.”

Gilliam resides with his wife and seven children in Union County, Georgia. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his family and sharing in their individual interests.

Georgia 811 is dedicated to being an industry leader in promoting safety and preventing damage to utility facilities. All of Georgia 811’s processes and systems are supported by a talented and dedicated staff. The staff includes experienced and skilled leaders in their area of expertise who are all committed to damage prevention and serving safe digging stakeholders.

Visit www.Georgia811.com for more information about Georgia 811.