Georgia Time Recorder Celebrates 40 Years!

Georgia Time Recorder (dba GTR Business Systems), a family-owned business since 1982, is celebrating 40 years of serving Gwinnett County, Metro Atlanta and the Southeast. The business started in the time clock industry and later expanded to include systems such as automated monitoring, access control, tracking systems and many other time management systems. As an active part in our community, GTR has served over 15,000 customers and employed around 150 employees, including family members.

Norman Gage, Jr., the founder of Georgia Time Recorder, began his education in the time clock business at the Simplex Time Recorder factory in Massachusetts. There he was influential in the engineering of the solid-state master clock system.

In 1974, he was transferred to a field office in Atlanta where his time clock, master clock and fire alarm education continued as he sold and installed systems in new buildings such as the Peachtree Plaza Hotel, CNN, county school systems, grocery stores, golf clubs, athletic clubs, hospitals, manufacturing facilities and more.

In 1982, Norman started Georgia Time Recorder with the home office located in downtown Norcross near the train depot. Almost immediately, GTR developed relationships with clients such as Gwinnett County Public Schools and surrounding school districts, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and their other locations. Other notable customers and segments that were early staples of GTR were Big Star Grocery Stores, Georgia Expo, Formax Manufacturing, Discovery Point Daycare, Piggly Wiggly grocery stores, Gwinnett Greenhouse and many other manufacturing facilities, restaurants and hospitals.

Norman’s daughter, Andrea Drath, was born in Massachusetts but moved to Lawrenceville with her family at a young age where she attended Central Gwinnett High School. She then went on to attend the University of Georgia, home of our NCAA National Championship football team, where she graduated with her bachelor’s degree in music (Piano Performance).

In 2007, Andrea began working with her father Norman, learning all aspects of the business until she took it over in 2011. This allowed Norman to retire a few years later.

GTR has participated in many groups and associations such as the NTEA (National Time Equipment Association) for many years and still supports Georgia associations such as GASHE (Georgia Society of Healthcare Engineers), GSBA (Georgia School Board Association), GSCCCA (Georgia Superior Clerk of Court Cooperative Authority), COAG (Constitutional Officers Assoc. of Ga.), GMA (Georgia Manufacturing Alliance) and more.

Most recently, GTR Business Systems was awarded Best of Gwinnett in 2018 and again in 2021. GTR is so thankful for all our past and present customers, as well as our patrons whom we are honored to serve for many years to come.

Moving forward in 2022, GTR intends to continue and grow their client base by expanding into more Southeastern markets and territories as well as researching and bringing the most up-to-date solutions to market. Having been a family-run business from the onset, GTR will continue to provide the best customer service by remaining as such.

Here is a list of some of our long-standing customers we have serviced over the years in the Southeast:

Grady Health System, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Peachtree Packaging, MARTA, Georgia Tech, Spelman College, Morehouse College, University of Georgia, Atlanta Athletic Club, GATX Railway, Atrium Health, Emory University, Federal Express, Aramark, Georgia Eye Association, Georgia Expo, Georgia Hardwoods, Georgia National Fairgrounds, Georgia State University, Glass Dynamics, Gill Plumbing, Gwinnett Co. Clerk of Courts, Gwinnett County Library System, Gwinnett County Parks & Recreation, Gwinnett Greenhouses, Hire Dynamics, USPS-BMEU, Kichler Lighting, Kilian Hill Christian School, Collins Hill Christian School, Multiplastics Georgia, Network Cabling Infrastructure (NCI).

What GTR Customers are saying…

“My personal experiences with GTR have always been the best. Crystal (GTR Sales Consultant) has always been there to answer my questions and take care of my orders in a timely manner. I would highly recommend GTR.” – Christ Rogers, Atrium Health

“It has been our pleasure to do business with GTR Business Systems for many years. Their employees are personal and professional individuals. They respond to our needs efficiently and professionally. This company is a top-notch customer service provider. Congratulations on your 40 years of being in business and may you continue to prosper. We would recommend this company any time!” – Gwinnett Clerk of Court