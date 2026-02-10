Heritage in the Spotlight!

February in Gwinnett has a way of filling the calendar fast, but Black History Month brings a lineup that feels especially rooted. This year’s events are not about checking boxes or skimming the surface. They are about food, art, stories, and conversations that reflect the people who live here and shape the community every day.

Across the county, February offers multiple ways to show up, whether you have an afternoon to wander, kids in tow, or just a healthy appetite and curiosity. Each event brings a slightly different lens, but together they paint a fuller picture of Black heritage as something lived, shared, and still evolving.

A Month of Culture You Can Taste, Hear, and Join

On February 27, A Taste of Black Gwinnett: Black History 2026 Edition turns celebration into a multisensory experience. Local food vendors, music, and live performances create a space where culture is felt as much as it is honored. It’s the kind of event where you come hungry and leave with new favorites, both on your plate and on your playlist.

February 21 is a big day for those who want to dig deeper. Legacy Reimagined blends art exhibits, film screenings, and thoughtful discussions that spotlight African American contributions across generations. It’s reflective without being heavy, inviting conversation rather than lecturing from a podium.

Also on February 21, the Greenwood Culture Festival takes a more hands-on approach. Designed with families in mind, it mixes storytelling, live performances, and interactive activities that make history approachable for all ages. It’s equal parts learning and fun, with room for kids to ask questions and adults to listen.

The month wraps up on February 28 with the Black Heritage Festival in Duluth, bringing together cultural education, vendor booths, and community connection. It’s an easygoing way to spend an afternoon while supporting local creators and organizations.

What ties all of these events together is intention. They’re local, thoughtfully planned, and centered on real voices. Pick one or make a week of it. Either way, February in Gwinnett County offers plenty of chances to celebrate history while staying firmly rooted in the present.

Looking to keep the celebration going? Explore more festivals, cultural events, and community gatherings happening around the county at guidetogwinnett.com/festivals.