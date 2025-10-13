Get Your Gaelic Groove On!

If you’ve ever dreamed of spending a weekend surrounded by fiddles, folklore, and the infectious rhythm of Irish step dance, you won’t have to cross the Atlantic to find it! IrishFest Atlanta is back for its 13th year, transforming Roswell into a little slice of the Emerald Isle from November 7–9. The festivities will spill across the Roswell Cultural Arts Center and City Hall Grounds, promising to keep your toes tapping and your spirits high!

Shamrocks, Step Dances, and Storytelling

Forget leprechauns and green beer…this festival celebrates the real deal! Headliners include Ireland’s own Teada, a world-renowned traditional band known for keeping centuries-old tunes alive (and audiences thoroughly awake). They’ll share the stage with Open the Door for Three, Kevin Doyle, and other regional favorites bringing their own Southern spin to Celtic sounds and shows.

Beyond the stage, IrishFest is a full cultural immersion. Attendees can:

Learn the art of Irish bread-making from bakers who measure in pinches, not cups.

Join a céilí dance and discover that Irish cardio beats any gym membership.

Sit in on talks about the history and heart of Irish music because every jig and reel tells a story.

Craic for the Whole Clan

This festival isn’t just for those with Mc- or O’-prefixes in their family tree. Everyone can sip traditional teas, browse cultural exhibits, and even let the kids take part in hands-on crafts. The best part? No passport required; just a healthy curiosity and a willingness to clap along!

Whether you’re chasing your roots or just looking for a weekend steeped in music and laughter, IrishFest Atlanta is where Celtic culture meets Southern hospitality. So, dust off your dancing shoes, roll that “r,” and join the craic in Roswell this November!

