Good Gracious, It’s Graduation! How to Throw a Perfect Grad Party

Written by Jaiden Arada, Converge multimedia journalism intern and Senior at Cherokee Bluff High School

It is nearing the end of the year and graduation is right around the corner for the class of 2022. This may seem scary for a lot of people, but graduation is the marking of a new beginning. New beginnings like these should be celebrated and graduation parties are the perfect way to do so! Here is how to plan the best graduation party!

Invitations



First and foremost, you have to set a time and place to let people know you’re going to be having a party in the first place. I would recommend doing it within a month’s time period of your graduation. Whether that be before or after graduation itself, you want to make sure that it is within graduation season.

Then, you must create invitations to the party to inform the guests. I would recommend using Canva to create invitations. Use a photo of yourself, because it is you graduating, and add the details to the invitation. From there, they can be printed out at a local printing shop!

Decorations



Around the month before your graduation, you should be looking at decorations. In case something ordered takes time to come in, you want to be prepared and order early. Although a theme is not a necessity, it can help you look for specific items you would like at your party. A few cute decorations that I have seen are photo walls, picture backdrops and decorated tables.

A photo wall can display photos of the graduate over the span of their life, showcasing how they got to be a graduate. Picture backdrops give a good picture-taking location that does not distract from the party. I like the idea of decorated tables because most guests will be seated, and they will have something nice to look at while they are.

Food



For food that everyone can enjoy, I would recommend finger foods. I believe that it is better to not have to use utensils for every kind of food at the party. I would also recommend catering food from your favorite restaurants and sharing that with your friends and family. Also, making finger foods to have at the party can be relatively easy.

Boxed brownie mixes and refrigerated cookie dough can be used to make baked goods for the party. Another good finger food is pigs in a blanket. In the frozen foods section, those can be bought and made in preparation for the party. Traditionally, a cake is bought for the party but is not always necessary. Just try to serve a variety to accommodate the guests!

No matter the theme or food or setting of the party, it’s your day! Your graduation party will be as special as you want it to be. Make your own choices and personalize it to make it your own!