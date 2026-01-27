Good Times on Tap!

If your idea of a perfect spring Saturday includes good beer, live music, and a crowd that knows how to have fun, mark March 21 on the calendar. The 15th annual Suwanee Beer Fest returns to Town Center Park, bringing with it what has quietly become Gwinnett’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

This isn’t a grab a cup and wander situation. With more than 400 craft beers, plus local wines, seltzers, and cocktails, the festival invites you to pace yourself and explore. Add live music and a lineup of festival games that spark a little friendly competition, and the day settles into an easy rhythm that’s lively, social, and built for sticking around awhile.

What’s Pouring This Year

One of the biggest draws is the Georgia Beer Garden, which shines a spotlight on more than 70 Peach State breweries. It’s a chance to sample familiar favorites alongside smaller, emerging names that don’t always make it onto store shelves.

Between tastings, festivalgoers can lean into the playful side of the day with:

Cornhole tournaments that get increasingly serious as the afternoon goes on

Giant Jenga that somehow always ends in laughter

Mobile axe throwing for those feeling brave and coordinated

Live music that keeps the energy steady without overpowering conversation

For those who like a little extra breathing room, VIP tickets unlock early entry, access to exclusive beers, private restrooms, and a curated food spread that pairs well with lingering longer at each pour. It’s less about showing off and more about enjoying the festival at your own pace.

More Than a Beer Fest

What sets Suwanee Beer Fest apart is its heart. The event benefits Cooper’s Crew, a local nonprofit supporting childhood cancer research and scholarships. It adds a layer of meaning to the day, reminding attendees that the fun also fuels something bigger than the party.

After 15 years, this festival has mastered the balance between lively and laid back. It brings together neighbors, friends, and first timers in a setting that feels unmistakably Gwinnett. Come for the beer, stay for the atmosphere, and leave knowing every sip helped support a good cause.

Good times travel fast in Gwinnett. See what festivals are lining up next at guidetogwinnett.com/festivals.