Gwinnett Chamber and Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce sign Memorandum of Understanding

The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce and the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce have agreed to participate in an alliance and made it official at its October board meeting. This Memorandum of Understanding is meant to encourage and further collaboration between the two parties to best serve their members and the diverse community.

“With the rapidly changing population demographics in Gwinnett County, the Gwinnett Chamber for years has embraced the notion of diversity and sought ways to put this sentiment into action,” says Gwinnett Chamber Board Chair Tom Andersen. “Hispanics have achieved real growth, both in population and influence in our community, and Gwinnett County is the beneficiary of the many Hispanic businesses which are located here. We are thrilled to enter into our agreement with this influential business association representing the interests of Hispanics, and look forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship involving real collaboration on issues vital to the members of both Chambers.”

The purpose of this alliance is to foster a mutual understanding and a working relationship between GCOC and GHCC as well as to encourage and further collaboration between the two parties to best serve their members and the diverse community.

“With this agreement, we formalize in writing our mutual commitments to each other, but most importantly, we mark a historic moment that will be for the betterment of our members, our chambers, our county, and our state,” says Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Chairman-Elect Antonio Molina, Esq.

Looking for more? Keep up to date on all the latest business news on our Business Page!