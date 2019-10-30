Wesleyan School to Host “The Truth About College Admissions” Presentation and Book Signing

Wesleyan School is hosting “The Truth About College Admissions,” an insider’s look at the college search and application process, on Wednesday, November 6 at 7 p.m. The event, led by Georgia Institute of Technology’s Rick Clark and Forbes contributor Brennan Barnard, will be held on Wesleyan’s campus in Powell Theater and is open to the community.

The event speakers have received national acclaim for their insights into college admissions. Barnard is the director of college counseling at Derryfield School in New Hampshire, the college admission program manager at the Making Caring Common Project at the Harvard University Graduate School of Education, and a regular Forbes contributor. Clark is currently in his 17th year at Georgia Institute of Technology and is the director of undergraduate admission. The two have released “The Truth About College Admissions: A Family Guide to Getting in and Staying Together” and will be on hand after the presentation to sign copies of the book.

“We are excited to welcome both Brennan and Rick to campus to share with the greater Peachtree Corners community their considerable knowledge,” said Ken Connor, Wesleyan’s Director of College Advising. “The presentation will help families make the most of college campus visits, understand how admissions decisions are made, learn more about how to best craft a college application, and, maybe most importantly, enjoy the college search and application experience.”

The event is free and open to all families, regardless of where their children attend school. Books will be available for purchase before and after the event, and five attendees will win a signed copy of Clark and Barnard’s book.

Wesleyan School is a Christian, independent K-12 college preparatory school located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. At the start of the 2019-2020 school year, Wesleyan enrolled 1,179 students from throughout the metropolitan Atlanta area.

See more Wesleyan School news by visiting our Private Schools page.