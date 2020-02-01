Gwinnett Chamber’s 72nd Annual Dinner!

The Gwinnett Chamber’s Annual dinner is sort of like Gwinnett’s oscars and grammy’s blended up, shaken, not stirred, and served to Gwinnett County leaders with a side of filet mignon and crab cake. It’s the event of the year for many, especially those honorees that everyone is there to make a big deal of! If you don’t know then, this prestigious black tie dinner is attended by more than 1,000 Chamber members to celebrate past successes and welcome new leadership. The Annual Dinner is the Chamber’s largest event of the year and features the presentation of numerous community and leadership awards.

Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson of the City of Lawrenceville is the recipient of the 2019 Citizen of the Year Award, which honors individuals whose services have had the greatest impact on the overall quality of life for Gwinnett County in recent years.

Judy Jordan Johnson thanks the citizens of Gwinnett!



Five Public Service Awards were given to individuals who, have gone above and beyond in their service to the community and its residents. This year’s honorees include: Matt Hyatt, Rocket IT; Dr. Gregory B. Levett, Sr., Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory; Pedro “Pete” Marin, State Representative HD96; Dennis & Colleen Rouse, Victory Church; and Lisa Zaken, Leadership Gwinnett.

Mosaic Georgia received the D. Scott Hudgens Humanitarian Award given in honor of Scott Hudgens, a respected developer and philanthropist who unselfishly gave of his time and talents to ensure that many others, especially those with limited means, would benefit from his treasure.

The R. Wayne Shackelford Legacy Award, honoring the memory and legacy of an individual who has made a difference in the history and progress of Gwinnett County, was awarded posthumously to Barbara Howard.

The James J. Maran International Award, recognizing an international company that has chosen to locate in Gwinnett, taking advantage of Gwinnett’s pro-business mindset, and become an active member of the Chamber and the local community, was awarded to Doosan Industrial Vehicle America Corp.

Rich Bartolotta, Schooley Mitchell, received the 2019 Ambassador of the Year Award for his long-standing commitment, dedication and service to the Gwinnett Chamber.

Congratulations to all the honorees!



For more information on the Chamber and their events visit: https://www.gwinnettchamber.org