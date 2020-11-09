Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Hosting Annual America Recycles Day Event

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful (GC&B) is getting ready to host their annual America Recycles Day event, where people from all over Gwinnett can bring their old items for secure recycling. GC&B is partnering with Gwinnett County Solid Waste Management to ensure that all staff, vendors and attendees stay safe at the event. This year’s America Recycles Day is on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be located at Coolray Field.

Social distancing will be maintained as the event will be operated like a drive thru. All attendees will stay in their cars and volunteers will wear masks as they collect the recyclable items from trunks and back seats.

This year’s items that will be collected for recycling include:

Electronics – Recycling is free except for TVs, monitors and printers. Attendees are asked to bring cash – $15 per monitor or TV and $5 per printer

Paint – Only latex paint will be accepted at this event and collection is limited to 10 gallons per vehicle

Paper shredding – Limited to five copier paper boxes

The event will be located at Coolray Field: 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville, GA. America Recycles Day is a national initiative by Keep America Beautiful. To learn more about Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and its programs, please visit www.gwinnettcb.org.