Healthcare Standouts Honored

The Gwinnett Chamber honored 90 finalists and 12 honorees at its annual Healthcare Awards, recognizing “individuals and organizations making a significant impact in Gwinnett County and metro Atlanta’s healthcare industry.”

Allied Health  – Michael Callen, Emory Johns Creek Hospital,

Altruistic Contributor  – Laura Hannah, Eastside Medical Center,

Community Wellness  – Northeast Georgia Health System’s Opioid Initiative

Corporate Innovation  – Gwinnett Medical Center’s Transitional Year Residency Program 

Distinguished Leader  – Lloyd Hofer, MD, MPH, Gwinnett,

Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments

Emerging Executive  – Amy Wheeler, Eastside Medical Center

Healthcare Agency  – LifeLink of Georgia

Healthcare Professional  – Gina Solomon, BSN, RN, CCRN, TCRN, Gwinnett Medical Center

Lasting Legacy  – Henry Edward Braselton

Physician of the Year  – Primary Care – William Bostock, DO, Gwinnett Medical Center

Physician of the Year  – Specialist – Peter Mann, MD, Gwinnett Gynecology & Maternity

Volunteer Service  – Sherwin Levinson, Georgia East Metro Health District Medical Reserve Corps

