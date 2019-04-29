Healthcare Standouts Honored

The Gwinnett Chamber honored 90 finalists and 12 honorees at its annual Healthcare Awards, recognizing “individuals and organizations making a significant impact in Gwinnett County and metro Atlanta’s healthcare industry.”

Allied Health – Michael Callen, Emory Johns Creek Hospital,

Altruistic Contributor – Laura Hannah, Eastside Medical Center,

Community Wellness – Northeast Georgia Health System’s Opioid Initiative

Corporate Innovation – Gwinnett Medical Center’s Transitional Year Residency Program

Distinguished Leader – Lloyd Hofer, MD, MPH, Gwinnett,

Newton & Rockdale County Health Departments

Emerging Executive – Amy Wheeler, Eastside Medical Center

Healthcare Agency – LifeLink of Georgia

Healthcare Professional – Gina Solomon, BSN, RN, CCRN, TCRN, Gwinnett Medical Center

Lasting Legacy – Henry Edward Braselton

Physician of the Year – Primary Care – William Bostock, DO, Gwinnett Medical Center

Physician of the Year – Specialist – Peter Mann, MD, Gwinnett Gynecology & Maternity

Volunteer Service – Sherwin Levinson, Georgia East Metro Health District Medical Reserve Corps