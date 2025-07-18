Roadmap to Success: Gwinnett 2045

What will life in Gwinnett look like twenty years from now—and what does that mean for the businesses shaping its future today?

That’s exactly the question on the table at Gwinnett 2045: Planning Tomorrow, Today, the latest installment of the Gas South District’s Speaker Series. Slated for August 27, this event will bring together a high-powered panel of local leaders across government, healthcare, education, and economic development to explore Gwinnett’s long-term vision.

Presented by Northside Hospital and moderated by Courtney Bryant of Fox 5 News, the panel includes:

Kevin Carmichael, SeniorVP of Economic Development, Partnership Gwinnett

SeniorVP of Economic Development, Partnership Gwinnett Dr. Adrienne Simmons , Chair, Gwinnett County Board of Education

, Chair, Gwinnett County Board of Education Glenn Stephens , County Administrator, Gwinnett County

, County Administrator, Gwinnett County Debbie Bilbro, CEO, Northside Hospital Gwinnett/Duluth

This isn’t just a feel-good conversation—it’s a strategic deep dive into the forces shaping Gwinnett’s future workforce, infrastructure, and economic growth.

Why It Matters for Business

Gwinnett is already one of Georgia’s economic powerhouses, and the numbers prove it:

The Gas South District Speaker Series aims to give local business owners, developers, and entrepreneurs a window into the county’s evolving priorities—especially around education pipelines, healthcare access, transit development, and regional partnerships.

What to Expect

Networking Hour at 9:00 a.m. with continental breakfast

Panel Discussion begins at 10:00 a.m. at Gas South District

Actionable Insights on planning, development, and leadership from sector experts

For companies looking to scale, relocate, or invest in Gwinnett, this event offers real-world context on where the county is headed—and how to be part of that trajectory. It’s about bringing together leaders who understand where Gwinnett has been and are actively shaping where it’s going.

In a county driven by progress, Gwinnett 2045: Planning Tomorrow, Today is more than just a panel—it’s a real-time look at where the local economy is headed.

