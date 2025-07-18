The Cat’s Out of the Bag!

You can hear it before you see it: a low hum of chatter, the occasional bell jingle, and the soft mew of a Siamese announcing its arrival. Follow these sounds and you’ll find yourself at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, which are about to become a feline fashion runway.

That’s right—the Rebel Rousers Cat Show is coming to Lawrenceville August 16-17, and it’s the purrfect way to spend your weekend! Whether you’re a casual cat admirer or a full-blown feline fanatic, this event is sure to be the cat’s meow!

Hosted by the Cat Fanciers’ Association (CFA), this two-day show draws more than 200 cats, from sassy household tabbies to show-stopping purebreds. Cats will compete in CFA-sanctioned judging rings that evaluate them on everything from beauty and movement to temperament and showmanship. Watch them tackle agility courses, strut their stuff, or calmly tolerate being pampered on grooming tables. It’s a crowd-pleasing mix of competition, cuteness, and community.

Between judging rings, you can explore vendor booths stocked with treats, toys, and handcrafted gifts for your own whiskered companions. Local rescues will even be on-site to talk about adoption.

If your goal is a delightful weekend with a side of cuteness, this is your ticket. Bring a camera to capture regal Persians, sleek Siamese, playful Maine Coons, and maybe even a tuxedo kitty stealing hearts. From exotic breeds to household and rescue pets, there’s enough fun in store to ensure that every cat has its day!

The show runs from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 5 and seniors. Arrive early to stake out seats and browse the vendor area before the crowds arrive.

Whether you’re in it for the breeds, the shopping, or just the pure joy of kitty energy, the Rebel Rousers Cat Show promises a purr-worthy adventure in Gwinnett. It’s the kind of quirky, family-friendly experience that reminds us what local weekends are made for: discovery, community, and a little bit of fluff.

Find more feline friends at www.guidetogwinnett.com/pets-animals!