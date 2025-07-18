Global Snacks, Local Stops

We’ve officially reached that point of summer when the sun lingers a little too long, the sidewalks smolder in the sun, and even quick errands feel like a workout. It’s the perfect time to snack on something cold and sweet—and in Gwinnett, the options go way beyond ice cream cones and drive-thru milkshakes.

Here, summer dessert is as diverse as our community itself. From strip malls and kiosks to bakeries and cafés, global frozen snacks are just waiting to be discovered. Whether you’re in the mood for something bold, refreshing, or completely new, there’s a local spot serving up the perfect summer treat.

Start your flavor tour with bingsu, a popular Korean dessert consisting of pillowy shaved ice layered with sweet red beans, mochi, fruit, and condensed milk. You’ll find it at Korean dessert cafes throughout the county, including Cafe Mixx and Arte. It’s light, beautiful, and engineered to chill you out.

Craving something creamy and colorful? Try Vietnamese chè, a sweet layered dessert served over ice that blends coconut milk, jelly, beans, fruit, and sometimes even durian (if you’re feeling adventurous). Xôi & Chè 1994 and The Quynh Cafe are solid bets, offering a whole menu of chè options alongside other Vietnamese treats.

If you’re more of a coffee person, check out Gwinnett’s growing Ethiopian scene. Known for its Ethiopian-style cold brews and authentic coffee ceremony, Chibo Coffee roasts beans on-site and serves a spiced, oxidized cold brew that’s refreshing and rich—a real step away from your standard iced latte. And over in Suwanee, Blue Mountain Coffee Roasters carries guests through its single-origin cold brews and rotating Ethiopian roasts like Yirgacheffe, served over ice for a smooth and fruity finish.

Craving fruity and tropical? El Fogon Dominicano serves morir soñando, a classic Dominican Republic beverage consisting of orange juice, milk, cane sugar, and chopped ice. In other words: summer in a cup!

What makes these places special isn’t just what’s on the menu—it’s the connection to community and heritage. Many of these are family-run spots built on tradition and hospitality, offering a chance to cool off while tapping into Gwinnett’s rich cultural tapestry.

This summer, go beyond the basics. A short drive—and a little curiosity—is all it takes to reload your taste buds, one cold bite or sip at a time.

Explore more sweet ways to cool off at www.guidetogwinnett.com/food-drink!