Hope Clinic: Now More Than Ever, Every Patient’s Needs Matter

Many in our community are facing uncertainties and financial difficulties due to the Coronavirus pandemic. As the demand for medical services increases the Hope Clinic is accepting new patients and is prepared to help meet the needs of our community and provide medical care.

Those who are laid off, unemployed, or have less income than usual will find the nonprofit internal medicine clinic’s doors open. The staff at Hope understands the challenges many will face in coming days, and their mission is focused on uninsured patients who are at a disadvantage due to homelessness, those with extremely low income, or those disabled by their chronic illnesses.

Hope Clinic can see you for ongoing health problems and/or test for Coronavirus, and will see you at no charge if you are uninsured.

Please call first, (770) 685 – 1300.

TELEMEDICINE IS NOW AVAILABLE AT HOPE CLINIC.

If you are considering cancelling your office visit, please call our office and schedule a telemedicine visit.

Don’t let your medications run out or risk getting ill in the midst of this pandemic.

Hope Clinic

www.hopeclinicgwinnett.info

770-685-1300