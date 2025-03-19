Is It Baseball Season Yet? I’m Bored!

Look, we’ve officially hit that awkward time of year. Football’s a distant memory, basketball’s still deciding if it wants to be interesting, and don’t even get me started on whatever we’re supposed to do for entertainment in March post-Oscars. The weather’s playing mind games—one day it’s spring, the next it’s winter’s last revenge. We need something to believe in, something to rally around.



We need baseball.

Lucky for us, it’s rolling back just in time. The Atlanta Braves are dusting off the cleats and heading west to kick off their season on March 27 against the San Diego Padres. A few days of California sunshine and then, on April 4, they’ll bring the action home to Truist Park, where we can finally drown in hot dogs, overpriced beer, and the sweet, sweet sound of a bat cracking one into the Chop House.

But the big leagues aren’t the only show in town. Over in Lawrenceville, the Gwinnett Stripers are gearing up for their home opener at Coolray Field on April 2, where they’ll take on the Nashville Sounds. It’s Education Day, meaning the stadium will be packed with school kids who are definitely there for the learning and not for the giant plates of nachos and the excuse to skip math.

And if you think the pros and the minors are the only ones dusting off their gloves, just take a drive past any Little League field in Georgia. The SUVs are lined up like they’re tailgating the World Series. Parents are breaking out the collapsible chairs, team moms are distributing post-game Capri Suns like they’re currency, and somewhere, a kid just realized left field is really, really boring when nobody hits the ball to you.

Baseball season isn’t just about the sport—it’s about the ritual. It’s the excuse to sit outside for three hours, eat your weight in ballpark food, and suddenly become an expert on pitch counts and batting averages. It’s the sound of an umpire shouting “Play ball!” and the collective groan of a bad call. It’s the hope that, just maybe, this is the year your team goes all the way.

So if you’ve been pacing the house, bored out of your mind, wondering what’s next—relax. Baseball’s back.



The world makes sense again. Grab your glove, find a game, and let the season begin.

