It’s a Holiday Special! Top Interview Moments from Season 2 of the Gwinnett Podcast

As this year comes to a close and holiday season is in full swing, we’re taking a moment to reflect on all the most memorable moments from Season 2 of the Gwinnett Podcast. For over a year, we’ve had the honor of sitting down with so many amazing community leaders and entrepreneurs and getting to know their inspiring stories.

We’ve put together a very special episode of the Gwinnett Podcast filled with all our greatest highlights and so much insight to discover! Think of it as an early Christmas gift from your friends at the Gwinnett Magazine. So, grab a warm drink, get cozy and enjoy this Gwinnett Podcast Holiday Special!