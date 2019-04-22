Jann Joseph Named Georgia Gwinnett College President

The University System of Georgia has announced Dr. Jann Luciana Joseph as the new president of Georgia Gwinnett College, effective July 1.

A lifelong educator, Joseph has spent her career working to increase educational opportunities and student success. As interim chancellor at Indiana University South Bend, Joseph is responsible for the leadership and operation of the campus.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Joseph to the GGC Campus,” said Regent Richard Tucker, chair of the search committee. “Her outstanding record of achievement is not only a credit to her, it will enable Dr. Joseph to make a positive impact on the students she will serve.”

“I want to thank the Board of Regents, Chancellor Wrigley, and the search committee for their confidence in me to be the next president of Georgia Gwinnett College,” said Joseph. “I feel like I belong at GGC and my experience and leadership skills are a perfect fit. I look forward to getting to know the campus and community as we work together to help our students on the path to lifelong learning.”

The Board of Regents will finalize Dr. Joseph’s appointment at a future board meeting.