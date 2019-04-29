Kaufman to Retire from Chamber’s Top Job

Dr. Daniel J. Kaufman is retiring from his role of president & CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce.

“It has been my honor to serve as the Gwinnett Chamber president for the past six years. Our goal has been to make the Chamber relevant and credible for the entire Gwinnett community, and the extraordinarily talented members of the Chamber staff work hard every day to ensure that we continue to advance our region’s economy and enrich the quality of life for every Gwinnett citizen,” says Dr. Kaufman.

Dr. Kaufman will not leave his post until the end of June and will be working with the search committee, comprised of select board members, on the leadership transition.

Dr. Kaufman joined the Chamber in 2013, after leading Georgia Gwinnett College as its founding president, architecting the college’s dynamic growth from just over 100 students in 2006 to a nearly 10,000 students pursuing 40 fields of study at his departure.

At the Chamber, Dr. Kaufman led the Chamber’s continued growth and outreach as the region’s leading business advocate. During his tenure, the Chamber expanded its regional engagement with state and regional business development organizations and launched a new capital campaign. The Chamber also added new programs to support young professionals, small businesses and women and minority business owners. A consistent advocate for education and quality growth, the Chamber has also been a vocal supporter of SPLOST votes to fund education and transit.

A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Dr. Kaufman was a brigadier general in the U.S. Army, serving as Dean of the Academic Board and Chief Academic Officer at the United States Military Academy at West Point, retiring in June 2005.