La Cazuela Celebrates 35 Years of Authentic Cuisine and Excellent Service!

La Cazuela’s roots run deep in Gwinnett. For decades, they’ve delivered authentic Mexican cuisine while treating their customers like family. And now, they’re excited to celebrate 35 years in the business! La Cazuela’s acclaim is well-deserved, thanks to their commitment to providing classic Mexican dishes and outstanding service to the Gwinnett community. It’s proof that sticking to tradition while constantly adapting truly pays off!

Carlos Rodriguez, founder and owner of La Cazuela, puts his whole heart into making the neighborhood cantina the best it can be. The dishes they serve follow authentic, traditional recipes he’s brought with him from Mexico. He also ensures that everything – from the chips and salsa to the rice and beans – is made from scratch each day.

Rodriguez cares so much about bringing his customers the best service that he personally delivers most catering orders himself! And he’s not alone – some members of the La Cazuela team have been working alongside him for 25 to 30 years.

La Cazuela has two locations: one in downtown Lawrenceville and another up north in Buford. Both offer a festive atmosphere to match the welcoming dining experience they provide. If you’ve never tried their Tex-Mex cuisine, you’re missing out! They offer a variety of classic Mexican dishes you know and love, as well as creative originals like the famous Crazy Taco and Texas Loaded Dip.

It’s no wonder that La Cazuela is Gwinnett’s oldest Mexican restaurant. They’ve been building lasting relationships with Gwinnett diners for decades – even some loyal customers who attended their grand opening still stop in regularly today! For 35 years, they’ve mastered the balance between keeping traditions and adapting to the modern day. Owner Rodriguez says it’s about always looking ahead to the future. It’s no doubt that La Cazuela’s legacy right here in Gwinnett will continue to carry on for generations!