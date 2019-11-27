Lawrenceville’s Burgeoning Food Scene

Visitors have a variety of choice when it comes to eating well in Gwinnett’s county seat. In addition to the city’s second brewery opening soon, Lawrenceville has welcomed five new eateries to its downtown area with more slated as redevelopment efforts continue to unfold.

Newcomers include Sweet Joy Ice Cream Bar, a homemade ice cream shop located along E. Crogan Street. Mainstays like Cosmo’s Little Italy, Lawrenceville’s most senior eating establishment with a presence for nearly 20 years, round out an expanding array of choice when it comes to nourishing body and soul with food and fun.

Blue Rooster Bakery

Boulder Creek Coffee

Foggy Bottom BBQ

Oyster Bay Seafood Cafe

Strange Taco Bar

Sweet Joy Ice Cream Shop

The healthy mix of restaurant choices among local retail options has made downtown Lawrenceville a destination for or an afternoon or a full day. From Southern homestyle at the Cornerstop Café to seafood at Oyster Bay, there’s something for all tastes. Have a sweet tooth? Head out to sample one of 40 homemade flavors at Sweet Joy Ice Cream Bar. Or pick up a one-of-a-kind custom dessert from Tier Couture Bakery.

“I love Local Republic for the ambience and the appetizers,” says downtown Lawrenceville resident Alayne Smith, who also enjoys Dominick’s for its excellent Italian cuisine. Smith loves the Chicken Saltimbocca and says she gave up on figuring Weight Watchers points for the restaurant’s delicious bread swimming in oil and shaved garlic.

“There are always new businesses working to come into the downtown Lawrenceville scene,” says city spokeswoman Lisa Sherman. Lawrenceville mayoral candidate David Still says restaurants are a big part of Lawrenceville’s success as a draw for county residents. His office is situated across from the Strange Taco Bar, just one of many options to whet your appetite on the square and in the surrounding area.

Where to Eat Tonight?

Want to eat out tonight? Head over to the Lawrenceville Square and consider these mouth-watering options: