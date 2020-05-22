Listen Up! We’re talking money with Roger S. Green

Roger S. Green – Best of Gwinnett 2019



Roger S. Green, MSFS, CFP®, and the staff of his firm Green Financial Resources, LLC (GFR), have helped individuals and small businesses with their investment decisions since 1987. With thirty years of experience helping people with their money through the tough times and the good times, this interview has something for everyone no matter how much money you got!

On this podcast we talk about the mindset you need to have in this economic landscape. We talk through a plan to save for your kids college and we learn all about the journey that Roger Green went on to start his company Green Financial over 36 years ago!

DISCLAIMER: Roger Green is an Investment Advisor Representative offering Securities and Advisory Services through Cetera Advisors LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a broker/dealer and a Registered Investment Adviser. Green Financial and Cetera Advisors are not affiliated. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Office located at 3700 Crestwood Pkwy, Duluth, GA 30096