Made to Be Different

At Jones & Copeland Smiles, transformation isn’t just about teeth—it’s about people. For Drs. Eric Jones, Katherine Copeland, and Paul Hanna, building their new 7,500-square-foot Buford facility wasn’t simply about growing. It was about changing the way people experience dentistry, one patient at a time.

“We’ve treated thousands of patients who have been in pain, embarrassed to smile, or who didn’t even know what was possible. So when we built this new space, we asked ourselves—how do we help someone feel at ease from the moment they walk in?” SAYS DR. COPELAND.

The result is something distinctly different. From calming, spa-like design to personal touches like being greeted by name, every detail was created to feel welcoming—not clinical. Each room was built with features including overhead 55-inch TVs, fully digital 2D and 3D X-rays, digital impressions, and suites large enough for in-office anesthesia to let patients wake up toa brand-new smile—in just a single day.

ACCORDING TO DR. ERIC JONES, “When I first started the practice nearly 15 years ago, I knew I wanted to offer more than just fixing teeth.” “Dentistry has changed so much. Patients who’ve lived with missing or failing teeth for years can now get a full set of beautiful, natural-looking teeth supported by just four to six implants. It’s not just convenient—it’s life-changing.

“I wanted to help people rebuild their confidence and truly change their lives. That meant creating a place where we could solve problems, not just patch them—and offer as much treatment as possible under one roof, with a team that really takes time to know each patient.”

The new office includes 17 fully digital operatories, a 3D printing and design lab, and spaces specifically designed for sedation dentistry and full-arch implant care. But perhaps what sets the practice apart the most isn’t the technology—it’s the approach.

ACCORDING TO DR. KATHERINE COPELAND, “This office was designed to feel nothing like a typicaldental office.” “We’re not part of a volume-driven insurance model,” says Dr. Copeland. “This is a place where every patient gets time, attention, and clear choices—without pressure or judgment.”

DR. PAUL HANNA AGREES “What I love most is the team’s focus on relationships.” “We’re not just fixing a tooth—we’re helping someone regain confidence, chew again, or smile in photos for the first time in years.” Whether it’s Invisalign, veneers, deep whitening, or Botox, the team works with patients to create treatment plans that are both cost-effective and personally meaningful. As Dr. Copeland puts it, “Sometimes just one or two small changes can give someone the courage to smile again.”

For patients who’ve avoided the dentist out of fear or past experiences, sedation options—from mild to full IV—help them get the care they need comfortably and safely. “It’s amazing to see someone who’s been avoiding care for a decade walk out feeling proud of their smile,” says Dr. Hanna.

