Mercy Montgomery Named Assistant City Manager for Snellville

Montgomery joins the City of Snellville after serving as Assistant City Manager for the City of Chamblee where she managed the directors of the Parks and Recreation, Planning and Development, and Economic Development departments as well as a range of policy development and special projects, including housing policy, downtown activation strategies, and collaborative community service provision.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Snellville team at such an exciting time in our community’s history,” she said. “I look forward to supporting ongoing progress in downtown Snellville and seeing The Grove thriving with new businesses and community activity. The city is fortunate to have exemplary leadership and a highly-skilled staff and I’m looking forward to building strong working relationships and collaborating on innovative ideas as I serve our city.”

Montgomery received her Bachelor of Arts in Education with a focus on experiential learning from the University of Georgia. She also holds a Master of Public Administration degree as well as a certificate in Non-Profit Management from UGA. Following completion of the top-ranked MPA program, she completed a Local Government Management Fellowship in Hamilton, OH through the International City/County Management Association.

Returning home to Georgia provided Montgomery with the opportunity to work with students at her alma mater before joining the team at the Carl Vinson Institute of Government as a consultant on workforce development for communities and clients such as the State of Georgia’s Department of Economic Development.

She then served for three years as Director of Economic Development for the City of Sugar Hill, leading cultivation and support of business opportunities in the community and lease-up and opening of the community’s new E Center project. Mercy and her team also managed and provided customized small business support, implementation of an interactive public communications strategy, and various community and economic development initiatives.

Montgomery proudly serves as a member of the Alumni Advisory Board for the Master of Public Administration program at The University of Georgia and is a 2020 graduate of Leadership Gwinnett.