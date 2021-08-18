Music and Technology on the Rise: Pursue Your Passion, Love Your Career at AIMM.edu

The Atlanta Institute of Music and Media in Duluth plans an open house Saturday, Aug. 21, showcasing the work of current students and offering bite-size samples of its courses.

And just who is the Atlanta Institute of Music and Media?

Glad you asked. They just might be one of Gwinnett County’s – and possibly metro Atlanta’s, as well as the Southeast’s – best kept secrets. If you knew about the noteworthy things graduates of the Institute have gone on to achieve, you’d be surprised they are located right here in our backyard!

Students who’ve earned certification or degrees from the immersive music and media school – which was founded in 1985 – land jobs in a wide variety of fields. Atlanta Institute of Music and Media has graduated thousands of passionate and talented musicians, sound engineers, audio producers and media students.

AIMM has produced graduates who have gone on to become Grammy Award winners; alumni who provide location audio and sound design for “The Walking Dead,” “Real Housewives,” “Stranger Things,” Fox Sports and CBS Sports; graduates who produce live audio for Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United and Atlanta Falcons games; and provide sound reinforcement for nationally famous concert series like Shaky Knees/Beats Festival, Music Midtown, and Atlanta Jazz Festival.

Many AIMM graduates have gone on to work for local churches as techs and performers, and some have been privileged to do major concert tours with such big names as Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, and Animals As Leaders.

Atlanta Institute of Music and Media has helped staff School of Rock performance programs, local music stores and music education businesses, as well as produce alums who are influencers on YouTube. The list goes on and on.

“Sound and music is in all our lives, pretty much from when we wake up to when we go to sleep,” said AIMM President Nite Driscoll. “Atlanta Institute of Music and Media dovetails into all of that – whether it’s film, episodic television, church performances, live sound for sporting events or schools, we staff all of it. Whether prospective students’ passions lie in instrument performance, producing original music, or audio production for media and live concerts, AIMM offers an in-depth collegiate curriculum that encompasses a wide-scope of industry-relevant education for working professionals.”

The Open House Aug. 21 kicks off at noon with a live performance by current students, then transitions into sample classes that include: Instrument-based courses (Guitar, Bass, Keyboard, Drums and Vocals); Studio Performance; Audio Production; Surround Mixing; and more.

If you’re interested in checking out the free event, RSVP here or watch a brief video of what it’s like to attend. Masks will be available, and attendees will have the opportunity to chat with Institute instructors to learn more firsthand.

Atlanta Institute of Music and Media is located at 2875 Breckinridge Blvd., #700, Duluth. For more information, visit aimm.edu or call (770) 242-7717.