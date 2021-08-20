Get Out on the Green for a Great Cause!

Enjoy a full day of premier golf and festivities while supporting an exceptional local nonprofit at the same time! On Tuesday, Sept. 14, join Green Financial Resources (GFR) for their 18th Charity Golf Classic tournament and dinner at the stunning River Club course in Suwanee. Want to know the best part? All money raised goes directly to the Auditory-Verbal Center (AVC), a cherished Atlanta nonprofit that teaches deaf and hard of hearing children how to listen and speak without the use of sign language.

AVC is near and dear to the team at Green Financial Resources, as founder Roger S. Green’s son Michael was profoundly impacted by the training he received there at a young age. This training empowered Michael to reach his full potential in his academic, athletic and social life throughout his school years. Today, he holds a master’s degree in finance and works full-time at GFR as a Client Service Manager/Advisor. Thanks to the life-changing training he received at AVC and the assistance of a cochlear implant, Michael can easily interpret sounds and speak clearly, despite being completely deaf. The Green family and the rest of the team at the Duluth-based financial firm have seen the miracles that AVC helps bring firsthand, and they’ve supported the nonprofit for nearly two decades.

That’s why Green Financial is inviting you to join them for a day of premier golf, lively contests and delicious food—all while supporting a worthy cause. Registration is now open for the 18th Green Financial Charity Golf Classic! Individual golf spots are available at $350 per player, or at a discounted rate of $1,200 for a full foursome—and every penny goes straight to AVC. GFR is also seeking event sponsorships in the form of monetary donations made payable to AVC, with various sponsorship levels and perks to take advantage of.

Don’t miss out on a full day of golf, a putting contest, raffle, auction and wonderful dinner at the beautiful River Club! Register for the Green Financial Charity Golf Classic today and help AVC continue to bring miracles to deaf and hard of hearing children all across Georgia!

For more information about the 18th Charity Gold Classic, see event details here. Or get in touch Green Financial Resources by calling 770-931-1414 or emailing golf@rogersgreen.com. Learn more about the Auditory-Verbal Center and the life-changing miracles they bring at avchears.org.