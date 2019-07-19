New Economic Development Leaders Announced

Partnership Gwinnett announced the promotion of two staffers effective immediately. Andrew Carnes, previously serving as the Senior Director of Economic Development for PG, accepted the role of Vice President of Economic Development, and Deven Cason has assumed the role of Director of Economic Development.

“I am proud to have Andrew as my successor. He has been a tremendous asset to the Partnership Gwinnett team over the past four years and brings eight years of economic development experience to the table,” said Nick Masino, President and CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce & Partnership Gwinnett. “I am excited to continue working with him as a member of the Chamber leadership team.”

Prior to joining PG, Carnes served in multiple roles of increasing responsibility in the Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority and ultimately led the team as executive director.

“I am humbled and honored to accept my new position as the head of Partnership Gwinnett,” said Carnes. “We have a fantastic team and have built a strong track record of successful partnerships throughout the region. I look forward to continuing the legacy that has been built.”

Deven Cason succeeds Carnes as the new Director of Economic Development. “I look forward to continuing our work as a team,” said Cason. “I’d also like to thank our leadership and partners because this work can’t be done without their support.”

Cason previously served as the Senior Project Manager for Manufacturing & Supply Chain.