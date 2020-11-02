NGMC and Longstreet Clinic Break Ground on Expanded Cancer Center

Exciting advancements are being made in Braselton with efforts by the Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) and Longstreet Clinic!

NGMC and Longstreet Clinic have combined efforts to create an expanded Cancer Center in fall of 2021, housing both the Northeast Georgia Physicians Group’s (NGPG) radiation oncology services and Longstreet Clinic’s medical oncology practice. A dedicated entrance, larger waiting room, and more visibility from the road will be features of the new space. However, those aren’t the only benefits of the planned Cancer Center.

“This new, integrated space will provide patients a convenient and advanced destination for personalized and comprehensive cancer care, while also increasing collaboration between physicians and staff,” says Charles Nash III, MD, FACP, medical director of NGMC’s Cancer Services and medical oncologist with Longstreet Clinic. “Currently, our cancer patients can receive consultation, evaluation, management and treatment by Longstreet Clinic medical oncologists and Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG) radiation oncologists in Medical Plaza 1 – but the spaces are separate and weren’t originally designed specifically for cancer care.”

Longstreet Clinic also plans to expand multiple spaces substantially: the infusion suite, support services space, and exam and laboratory space. This will allow the office to support up to four full-time providers. NGPG Radiation Oncology will add a second linear accelerator as well.

This means patients who need to access both radiation oncology services and medical oncology practices won’t need to go out of their way to both locations. Care providers can give better care to patients with the faster and closer collaboration with other care providers.

“Cancer care is a vital service, especially as the population continues to grow throughout the Greater Braselton area,” says Anthony Williamson, president of NGMC Braselton. “We’re excited to be partnering with Longstreet Clinic as we expand our physical footprint and treatment capabilities to give our community the efficient and high-quality treatment they need.”

Longstreet Clinic is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate oncology and hematology care. To learn more, visit their website here.

NGMC cares for almost 3000 cancer patients and facilitates more than 275 therapeutic clinical trials and research projects. To learn more, visit their website here.