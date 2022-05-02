North Georgia Medical Center Braselton: Exceptional and Compassionate Care

What sets Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton apart?

NGMC Braselton brings to Gwinnett all the exceptional and compassionate care the hospital system has come to be known for – emergency services, advanced surgery and medical care, life-saving heart and vascular services, labor and delivery, orthopedics, neurosciences, cancer treatment, neonatology and more.

The 134-bed hospital campus also includes The Heart Center of NGMC, Urgent Care, numerous specialty physician practices and outpatient services. The dedicated staff members there work tirelessly to ensure patients receive exceptional and compassionate care.

Situated on a 119-acre campus, the location is also home to Medical Plaza B, which houses the specialty physician offices, as well as cardiopulmonary rehabilitation. Medical Plaza 1 houses an urgent care center, imaging center, endoscopy suite, outpatient lab, therapy services and more than 20 physician offices. The Braselton Cancer Center, also located in Medical Plaza 1, opened in June 2021 and offers a dedicated entrance and parking for its patients along with an expanded footprint overall, giving patients access to both medical oncology/hematology and radiation oncology services within steps of each other.

People living in and around the Braselton area will soon have more convenient access to outpatient surgery and other specialty care, as work has begun on a new multispecialty medical office building that will house an ambulatory surgery center (ASC) on the NGMC Braselton campus. This new building, Medical Plaza 2, allows NGHS to expand the services offered to the community including medical office space for physicians to practice at the Braselton campus. It will be quite complimentary to the services currently provided in neighboring Medical Plaza 1.

Located on the first floor of Medical Plaza 2, the surgery center is planned to occupy roughly 25,000 square feet and will include four operating rooms and two procedure rooms. Two additional 30,000 square feet floors above will be home to physician offices. The targeted opening for Medical Plaza 2 is spring 2023.

NGMC Braselton is part of the Northeast Georgia Health System – a not-for-profit community health system dedicated to improving the health and quality of life of the people of Northeast Georgia.

NGHS is anchored by Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s four hospital campuses, including NGMC Braselton, NGMC Gainesville, NGMC Barrow and NGMC Lumpkin. This includes a total of more than 700 beds and more than 1,200 medical staff members who represent more than 50 specialties.

Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is on a mission of improving the health of the community in all they do. Their team cares for more than one million people across the region through its four hospitals and a variety of outpatient locations.

Because NGHS is a not-for-profit health system, all revenue beyond operating costs is returned to the community through improved services and innovative programs.

Visit NGHS.com/Locations/Braselton to learn more.

NGMC Braselton

NGHS.com/Locations/Braselton

770-848-8000

1400 River Place

Braselton, GA 30517