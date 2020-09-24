Over The Top Burger Bar – Literally!

The age of gourmet burgers is among us, and let’s hope that it’s a trend that is here to stay! Gourmet burgers go beyond the traditional lettuce, tomato, and cheese and combine unique condiments and deluxe toppings to make the most creative and luxurious burgers of all time.

Over The Top Burger Bar, right in the heart of Buford, opened this year and they are specializing in the funkiest, most unique burgers in the area. Peaches, marshmallows, gravy, and jalapeño chutney are just a few of the various ingredients that you will find on their specialty burgers. That’s right, marshmallows…it brings a whole new meaning to s’more night.

Not only do they have the most “Over The Top” burgers in town, they also offer incredible sides, desserts, and cocktails including, funnel cake fries with dark chocolate & caramel, dried cherries, bacon, and dark chocolate chips! So, if you are feeling adventurous, want a cool spot to listen to dueling pianos, or just want to treat your family with massive shakes, check out Over The Top Burger Bar – they’ve got it all.

Want to see some of their famous dishes come to fruition? Check out the videos below!

“The Lincoln Wrecker” 2 All Beef Patties, Island Rice Cake Deep Fried, Sautéed Mushroom’s & Onions topped with Signature Sauce, Brown Gravy, Fried Spam & an Over Easy Egg

Smoked Old Fashion 1.5oz Woodford Reserve Bourbon

0.5 oz House-made rosemary syrup

2 dashes of Woodford cherry bitters

Smoked Rosemary glass garnished with orange peel & RosemaryBe sure and order yours today!

Funnel Cake Fries Their Signature “Funnel Cake Fries” Funnel Fries topped with White & Dark Chocolate Chips, Candied Maple Bacon, White White & Dark Chocolate Sauce, Caramel, Dried Cranberries & topped with LOADS of Powdered Sugar.

Over The Top Burger Bar is located at 2685 Buford Highway North East, Buford, Georgia 30518

For more information, check out their website.