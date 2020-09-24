Spiked Mulled Cider, Anyone?

Spiced cider & fall weather – now those are two things that were meant to be together! Seriously, it is like October in a cup.
With mulling season among us, everyone needs a good spiked mulled cider recipe up their sleeve to serve at their next Halloween party or Thanksgiving dinner.
So, I am sure you are wondering, what is a mulled cider?
It is an apple cider that is flavored with citrus and spices. It simmers on the stove, or crockpot, for a couple of hours to let all the flavors combine to get that “spiced” taste. It is typically served warm in a glass or mug, hence why it is called a “mulled” cider.
The Best Booze for Spiking Cider
Now for the question you have all been waiting for. What booze is the right booze? Easy. The darker, more caramel-y flavors work the best. That means your Bourbon, Brandy, or even a dark aged rum. Pick your poison!
When do I add the booze?
Good question. Wait until the mulling is done, add the booze, and let the flavors permeate together for a few minutes, then you are ready to serve! See? So easy!
Want the Full Recipe? Check it out Below:
INGREDIENTS:
1 Gallon fresh apple cider
1 Medium Orange
1 (1 inch) piece fresh ginger
4-5 (3-inch) cinnamon sticks
1 tablespoon whole cloves
5 star anise pods
1 ½ cups bourbon, brandy, or dark rum
Orange Slices, for serving (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Pour the cider into a large slow cooker. Cute the orange into ¼ inch think rounds. Cut the ginger into ¼ inch thick slices. Add both to slow cooker.
- Add the cinnamon sticks, cloves, and star anise.
- Cover and cook until the flavors meld, about 4 hours on low. Add the bourbon, brandy, or rum and stir to combine. Let sit for 10 minutes for the flavors to meld.
- Keep warm and serve in mugs garnished with orange slices
Enjoy!!