Spiked Mulled Cider, Anyone?

Spiced cider & fall weather – now those are two things that were meant to be together! Seriously, it is like October in a cup.

With mulling season among us, everyone needs a good spiked mulled cider recipe up their sleeve to serve at their next Halloween party or Thanksgiving dinner.

So, I am sure you are wondering, what is a mulled cider?

It is an apple cider that is flavored with citrus and spices. It simmers on the stove, or crockpot, for a couple of hours to let all the flavors combine to get that “spiced” taste. It is typically served warm in a glass or mug, hence why it is called a “mulled” cider.

The Best Booze for Spiking Cider

Now for the question you have all been waiting for. What booze is the right booze? Easy. The darker, more caramel-y flavors work the best. That means your Bourbon, Brandy, or even a dark aged rum. Pick your poison!

When do I add the booze?

Good question. Wait until the mulling is done, add the booze, and let the flavors permeate together for a few minutes, then you are ready to serve! See? So easy!

Want the Full Recipe? Check it out Below:

INGREDIENTS:

1 Gallon fresh apple cider

1 Medium Orange

1 (1 inch) piece fresh ginger

4-5 (3-inch) cinnamon sticks

1 tablespoon whole cloves

5 star anise pods

1 ½ cups bourbon, brandy, or dark rum

Orange Slices, for serving (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Pour the cider into a large slow cooker. Cute the orange into ¼ inch think rounds. Cut the ginger into ¼ inch thick slices. Add both to slow cooker. Add the cinnamon sticks, cloves, and star anise. Cover and cook until the flavors meld, about 4 hours on low. Add the bourbon, brandy, or rum and stir to combine. Let sit for 10 minutes for the flavors to meld. Keep warm and serve in mugs garnished with orange slices

Enjoy!!