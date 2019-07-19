Peggy Slappey Inducted Into REALTORS PAC Hall of Fame

Braselton Town Councilwoman and Buford real estate broker Peggy Slappy was inducted into the REALTORS Political Action Committee Hall of Fame this spring.

“I am honored and humbled to be inducted into the RPAC Hall of Fame!” Slappey said of the distinction.

Slappey has served on the Braselton town council for a decade and has been deeply involved with the politics of the real estate industry for over 30 years.

“The passion that I have for participating in lobbying for private property rights and homeownership runs deep,” Slappey said.

“Our representatives in Washington are very smart, dedicated people serving our country, but they cannot know everything about all industries. They must hear from us, ‘the people.’ They want their constituents’ knowledge and expertise to help shape policy,” Slappey said.