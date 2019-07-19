Amazon Fulfillment Center to Create 1,000 Jobs

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced in July that Amazon will open a new fulfillment center in Gwinnett county, creating 1,000 new jobs.

“This announcement demonstrates that the Peach State has proven itself as a leading competitor for investment from the world’s most revered companies,” said Governor Kemp, “and I am excited for the opportunities that this new facility will create for hardworking Georgians in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.”

“Amazon has found an outstanding workforce, strong local support, and incredible customers in the state, and we look forward to creating 1,000 new, full-time jobs with industry leading pay and benefits on day one,” said Roy Perticucci, Vice President of Customer Fulfillment at Amazon.

Employees at the approximately 700,000 square foot facility in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties will pick, pack, and ship customer orders. Amazon will also hire for roles in human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance, and information technology.

“The distribution center brings a tremendous financial investment, representing 1,000 new jobs and numerous business opportunities for the local economy,” said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chair Charlotte Nash. “On behalf of myself and Gwinnett County, we look forward to this momentous partnership between our community and one of the world’s leading online retailers.”