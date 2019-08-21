Phil Wolfe is retiring. The hospital is getting a new CEO! Whoa!

Earlier this year, Northside Hospital and the Gwinnett Health System (parent of Gwinnett Medical Center) announced the two organizations were finalizing plans to combine operations. Back in 2017, they reached an initial agreement to combine. The plan was proposed to take two years. Now, two years later, the two organizations just announced that they are completing the arrangements and the effective start date of the new system is Wednesday, August 28.

So what does this mean for Gwinnett?

The merger is expected to improve patient care and create additional job opportunities. The two medical groups have five goals for the merger: clinical quality, patient satisfaction, professional development, innovation and enhanced capabilities, and patient access.

The expanded Northside Hospital system will have 1,636 inpatient beds; more than 250 outpatient locations throughout Georgia; and nearly 21,000 employees and 3,500 physicians on staff.

According to the merger’s website, all GMC providers will remain in network with all insurance plans they participated with prior to the merger. Additionally, bills are not expected to increase. For insured patients, out-of-pocket costs are based on the benefits they chose with their insurance provider. Self-pay patients will receive a 75% discount, which is an increased discount from what was previously offered.

Debbie Mitcham, longtime Chief Financial Officer and 25-year veteran of Northside Hospital, will be the new president and CEO of Northside’s Gwinnett health care campuses. Phil Wolfe, who served as president and CEO of the Gwinnett system for the past 13 years, has announced his retirement effective August 28. Other important leadership changes are occurring – all with the single goal of seamlessly integrating operations to strengthen this new, expanded system.

The merger also announced several name changes for the GMC locations that will officially take place beginning August 28.

The Gwinnett Medical Center-Lawrenceville, located at 1000 Medical Center Blvd., will be called Northside Hospital Gwinnett .

. The Gwinnett Medical Center-Duluth, located at 3620 Howell Ferry Road, will be called Northside Hospital Duluth .

. The Gwinnett Extended Care Center at GMC-Lawrenceville, located at 650 Professional Drive, will be called the Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center .

. The Glancy Rehabilitation Center, located at 3215 McClure Bridge Road in Duluth, will be called Northside Gwinnett Joan Glancy.

However, you will not see any rapid signage changes at these or other Gwinnett Health System locations – this process will be conducted gradually and with appropriate research, input, and planning.

More information about the merger can be found on the merger’s website.