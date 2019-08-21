Party Like it’s 65,000,000 BC at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center

Who doesn’t want to party with dinosaurs?

Live Healthy Gwinnett and Gwinnett Parks and Recreation are hosting a Prehistoric Pandemonium Extinction Party, Saturday, August 24, starting at 5 p.m.

Guests can touch real dinosaur fossils and reconstructed nests, experience hands-on exploration stations, take a tram ride to get an up-close look at several dinosaurs and check out the Paleo Playground. The event includes activities for all ages, such as food trucks, face painters, vendors, and photo opportunities.

Guests can also view the traveling exhibit Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs & Babies and take a rare and exciting look at the life of dinosaurs through their eggs, nests, and embryos. This exhibition offers an array of authentic dinosaur eggs and nests collected from all over the globe – including those from the plant and meat-eating dinosaur groups.

The party ends with a glow in the dark fun walk/run beginning at 8 p.m. that includes a glow in the dark T-shirt and two glow bands. All proceeds from the fun walk/run benefit the health and wellness scholarship fund.

The Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center is located at 2020 Clean Water Drive in Buford.

