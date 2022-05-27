Piedmont Bank: Putting Community Back into Banking￼

There’s the big banks – and then, there’s Piedmont Bank.

Piedmont Bankers get to know you personally, because we believe that managing your money should be cared for by people who know you personally.

When you know your banker, you can trust that there is someone on your side who has insight into you, who can help you open the door to the best banking decisions for your individual needs.

As Chairman and CEO Monty Watson says, “Piedmont Bank believes our community needs a bank committed to serving the needs of businesses and residents of our community.”

“Considerable effort has gone into designing competitively structured, fairly priced banking services,” Watson continues. “While we are proud of the services we offer, we understand that the only real way to differentiate ourselves from our competitors is in the way our staff of experienced bankers delivers these services to you. We look forward to serving you and earning your trust and loyalty.”

With full-service locations around the metro Atlanta area and Gwinnett locations in Peachtree Corners, Lawrenceville and Duluth, Piedmont Bank knows stronger businesses make stronger communities.

Piedmont Bank offers both personal and business banking services. Personal banking services include checking, savings, money market, CDs and IRAs, loans and mortgages. Business banking services include checking, savings, money market, loans, cash management services and a host of special services.

For more information about how Piedmont Bank can open doors for you, visit www.piedmont.bank.