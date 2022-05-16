Piedmont Eastside Hospital: ‘Empowering Georgians by Leading Change’

Piedmont Eastside Medical is a 310-bed, multi-campus system of care offering comprehensive medical and surgical programs including cardiovascular, neurosciences, oncology, orthopedics, robotic surgery, rehabilitation, maternity with neonatal intensive care, behavioral health, bariatric, urgent care and 24-hour emergency care.

With a medical staff of 500 board certified physicians, 1,200 employees and 400 volunteers the hospital is committed to providing the Gwinnett County and surrounding communities a healthcare system of excellence.

And the accolades and accreditation are many:

Piedmont Eastside has earned full Chest Pain Center Accreditation from the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care, The Joint Commission’s “Gold Seal of Approval” for quality and safety in disease-specific joint replacement care, the Blue Distinction Centers Program for Spine Surgery and Gold Plus status for stroke care, and the Healthgrades 2017 and 2018 Patient Safety Excellence Award(tm) for superior performance in patient safety. The Breast Imaging and Diagnostic Center is also designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the FDA.

In addition, Piedmont Eastside Medical has also been voted Best of Gwinnett for many years.

Formerly known as Eastside Medical Center, Piedmont Eastside became part of Piedmont Healthcare on August 1, 2021 – expanding quality health services to the Gwinnett area community.

Under the Piedmont Healthcare System, Piedmont Eastside is now empowering Georgians by leading change in health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home — an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free and unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization that for centuries has lived up to our purpose to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve.

Piedmont Eastside Medical Center is located at 1700 Medical Way, Snellville. Piedmont Eastside South Campus is located at 2160 Fountain Drive, Snellville.

For more information, visit www.piedmont.org, or call 770-979-0200.