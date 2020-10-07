Power Couple Derek Hays & Leta Brooks on the Gwinnett Podcast!

This is the old timeless tale of a successful personal injury attorney who meets a successful interior designer. Both run well-known businesses. Both are known as movers and shakers in our community. Both living to serve others. And both host successful podcasts. Of course, we’re talking about Derek M. Hays and Leta Brooks, hosts of “Injury Insider with Derek Hays” and “Status Life with Leta” podcasts. But how? How did this power couple meet?

“Derek and I met at a country club Sugarloaf golf tournament,” Brooks laughs. “We met a few years ago at a golf tournament.”

Derek M. Hays has been serving the Gwinnett area for over 25 years. His practice handles cases involving personal injury, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and nursing home abuse/injury/death. He is a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum (an organization limited to attorneys that have achieved verdicts or settlements in excess of two million dollars) and has been voted a Top 100 Trial Lawyer in Georgia time and time again!

Leta Brooks, on the other hand, owns and operates four different companies carrying her brand “Status.” From the Status Home Interior Design Firm to the Status Home Store, located, 2240 Hamilton Creek Pkwy, Suite 100 Dacula, GA 30019, to an online Status Market not to mention her “Status Life” blog and podcast. Leta is a busy entrepreneur whose life and business are in a constant state of evolution.

Derek Hays imparts a bit of advice he learned quickly into their relationship: “Every kind of autographed sports memorabilia is not an interior design trim. It’s not a style.”

With this in mind, Brooks and Hays are clearly vastly different people (with quite different ideas on what good interior design is). So how do they manage to run life and their businesses together? By embracing those differences and fitting them together perfectly.

“Because we are from such different kinds of careers like I have said, interior design and personal injury law aren’t easily meshed together. But by doing our podcasts together it allows me to be the host of her show, “Status Life with Leta,” and learn about interior design. And likewise, she is the host of my show, “Injury Insider,” where she is learning the ins and outs of my profession. It makes for two lively shows and we learn along with the audience.” Derek explains.

And that is a message Hays and Brooks take into both their everyday and business lives: embrace differences, celebrate commonalities.

Listen to the full conversation here on the Gwinnett Podcast to learn more about this power couple and their story:

The Status Market’s products can be found here. For more information on Hays’s legal services, click here.