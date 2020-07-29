No Excuses! Gwinnett Gyms with Virtual Classes!

In recent months we have seen many gyms adapt and thrive by going online and offering virtual training and fitness classes. This is a great option for busy parents who can’t escape to the gym or even just those who need a little bit of time before they feel comfortable getting back into the swing of things.

Whatever the reason, this is a great way to stay healthy and get your body moving from the comfort of your own home! We have put together a list of local Gwinnett County Fitness Centers and Studios who are providing online training sessions right now. Check them out!

ToLife! Yoga & Pilates 554 W. Main St. Suite 150 Building B

Buford, GA 30518 Phone: (470) 589-7880 Email: contact@tolifeyogaandpilates.com

Fit Body Boot Camp – Sugar Hill 4296 Old Suwanee Road Suite 12

Sugar HIll, GA 30518 Phone: (678) 744-5532

Buford Family Fitness 2685 Buford Highway 100 Buford, Ga 30518 Phone: (770) 945-6955 Email: bufordfamilyfitness@gmail.com

Duluth Yoga 3112 Main Street, Suite 100 Duluth, GA 30096 Phone: (470) 719-9131 Email: info@duluthyogacenter.com