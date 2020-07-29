Search

Subscribe

Connect with us

Home Lifestyle Health No Excuses! Gwinnett Gyms with Virtual Classes!

No Excuses! Gwinnett Gyms with Virtual Classes!

In recent months we have seen many gyms adapt and thrive by going online and offering virtual training and fitness classes. This is a great option for busy parents who can’t escape to the gym or even just those who need a little bit of time before they feel comfortable getting back into the swing of things.

Whatever the reason, this is a great way to stay healthy and get your body moving from the comfort of your own home! We have put together a list of local Gwinnett County Fitness Centers and Studios who are providing online training sessions right now. Check them out!

ToLife! Yoga & Pilates

554 W. Main St. Suite 150 Building B
Buford, GA 30518

Phone: (470) 589-7880

Email: contact@tolifeyogaandpilates.com

Fit Body Boot Camp – Sugar Hill

4296 Old Suwanee Road Suite 12
Sugar HIll, GA 30518

Phone: (678) 744-5532

Buford Family Fitness

2685 Buford Highway 100 Buford, Ga 30518

Phone: (770) 945-6955

Email: bufordfamilyfitness@gmail.com

Duluth Yoga

3112 Main Street, Suite 100 Duluth, GA 30096

Phone: (470) 719-9131

Email: info@duluthyogacenter.com

Alloy Personal Training for Women

1120 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. Suite 211
Suwanee GA 30024

Phone: (678) 926-3897

Previous articleWhat’s it like to open a business in 2020?
Next articleFour additions to the county’s leadership team
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Gwinnett Magazine
MORE STORIES

GCPS makes Forbes’ Best Employers for Women list

Four additions to the county’s leadership team

What’s it like to open a business in 2020?