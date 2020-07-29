No Excuses! Gwinnett Gyms with Virtual Classes!

In recent months we have seen many gyms adapt and thrive by going online and offering virtual training and fitness classes. This is a great option for busy parents who can’t escape to the gym or even just those who need a little bit of time before they feel comfortable getting back into the swing of things.
Whatever the reason, this is a great way to stay healthy and get your body moving from the comfort of your own home! We have put together a list of local Gwinnett County Fitness Centers and Studios who are providing online training sessions right now. Check them out!
ToLife! Yoga & Pilates
554 W. Main St. Suite 150 Building B
Buford, GA 30518
Phone: (470) 589-7880
Email: contact@tolifeyogaandpilates.com
Fit Body Boot Camp – Sugar Hill
4296 Old Suwanee Road Suite 12
Sugar HIll, GA 30518
Phone: (678) 744-5532
Buford Family Fitness
2685 Buford Highway 100 Buford, Ga 30518
Phone: (770) 945-6955
Email: bufordfamilyfitness@gmail.com
Duluth Yoga
3112 Main Street, Suite 100 Duluth, GA 30096
Phone: (470) 719-9131
Email: info@duluthyogacenter.com
Alloy Personal Training for Women
1120 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. Suite 211
Suwanee GA 30024
Phone: (678) 926-3897