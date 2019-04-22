Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta Announces New Executive Chef Kevin Davis

Executive Chef Kevin Davis brings his culinary expertise to the hotel’s signature restaurants, ArtBar and Grapevine, as well as all special events held at the hotel.

Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta and Sonesta ES Suites Gwinnett Place are excited to announce the addition of Kevin Davis as new Executive Chef.

Chef Kevin brings more than 15 years of culinary experience to Sonesta. In his most recent role of Executive Chef for Callaway Resort & Gardens, Kevin was in charge of overseeing the culinary program and team throughout the resort. He also has extensive prior culinary experience with Wyndham Worldwide Hotels & Resorts, beginning his career at Wyndham Baltimore Harbor Hotel in 2001. Kevin’s tenure with Wyndham expands across the coast from Atlanta, Colorado, Miami, California, New Jersey, Utah, Ohio and Puerto Rico. His most significant achievements include being Task Force Chef at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, participating in the Atlanta Chef’s Expo and winning Manager of the Year at several Wyndham properties. Kevin earned a Food and Beverage Management degree from the University of Maryland-Baltimore and his culinary degree from Escuela Internacionalde Cocina in Validolid, Spain.

“We are excited to introduce such a talented member to our team,” said Brett DeLoach, general manager of Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta. “The culinary experience that Chef Kevin brings to the table is outstanding for our staff, but it’s the passion for his work that gives our customers and guests a thoughtful and phenomenal experience.”

