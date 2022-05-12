Spending Thanksgiving in Naples, Florida

Written by Joseph Holevinski, Converge multimedia journalism intern and Senior at Gwinnett School of Math, Science & Technology (GSMST)

Last Thanksgiving break, my family and I went to visit my aunt and uncle in Naples, Florida. We flew down to Naples early on Thanksgiving Day and we were picked up by my uncle. We went to their house that they have down there and unpacked quickly so we could get dressed for dinner.

We went to this fancy French restaurant, called The French Brasserie Rustique, where they had a preset Thanksgiving menu with amazing food. It was arguably some of the best food I had throughout the whole trip. The rest of the day was just recuperating from the flight and large meal we had.

The next day was Black Friday and so we went to the Miromar Outlet mall to go shopping. This was a large outdoor mall. Despite its size, it was very crowded. The parking lot was so full that some people started parking on the grass dividers. Since Naples is a relatively upscale city, the mall had a lot of more luxury brand stores, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, Abercrombie & Fitch and Ralph Lauren. However, since it was Black Friday, all of the stores were on sale with some being up to 70% off. We spent most of the day shopping and were exhausted afterwards.

On Saturday, we went to a classic car museum called Revs Institute. They had dozens of cars from different companies over time. I was able to see the progression of famous car companies and their car designs such as Ford, Mercedes, Porsche and Rolls-Royce. Some of the earliest cars looked very different from what they do now. Most of them resembled carriages while others looked like modern-day cars but wider and oddly shaped.

Afterwards, we went to dinner and got food at a place called Kilwins. The ice cream was amazing and a lot more ice cream than I was expecting to get.

Sunday was our last day and we mainly packed for our trip home and played games. Overall, the trip was amazing and I really enjoyed Naples. It was a beautiful place with nice beaches. I would recommend going, however, a lot of the restaurants and stores tend to run on the more pricey side because of the area. If you are planning to travel there, be prepared to spend quite a bit of money, but it will be an enjoyable experience nonetheless.