Spring Break in Gwinnett: No Sunscreen, No TSA, No Problem

Spring Break is no time to be humble. It’s time to dominate the bowling lanes, rack up high scores, and zap your loved ones with laser tag precision. The Dacula/Lawrenceville location is rolling out two killer deals from April 7–11: the Door Buster Special (10am–noon) gets you a free arcade card when you buy one in $10 increments, and the All-Day Stack-n-Play lets you pick up to four activities, like bowling, bumper cars, laser tag, and unlimited arcade, for just $29.99 per person.

Other Stars and Strikes locations are joining the All-Day fun with different dates and activities—Loganville even swaps in axe throwing! Wherever Spring Break falls, there’s a location (and a deal) to match, so no excuses.