Spring Break in Gwinnett: No Sunscreen, No TSA, No Problem

Some folks pack up and head to the beach for Spring Break. Others burn through their gas money chasing roller coasters in Florida. But you’re smarter than that. You know that adventure ain’t measured in miles. It’s found in knights in shining armor, high-flying lacrosse shots, and laser-tag battles that settle family feuds. This year, we’re keeping things local—because Gwinnett’s got all the fun you need, no sand in your shorts required.
If you’ve ever wanted to scream at a guy in chainmail while gnawing on a chicken leg, welcome to Medieval Times. Knights on horseback? Check. Epic sword fights? You bet. Plus, you can save up to $18 per person until June, because even the noblest of lords love a good deal. Just keep in mind—this royal bargain is only valid at the Atlanta castle, so saddle up accordingly.
Spring Break is no time to be humble. It’s time to dominate the bowling lanes, rack up high scores, and zap your loved ones with laser tag precision. The Dacula/Lawrenceville location is rolling out two killer deals from April 7–11: the Door Buster Special (10am–noon) gets you a free arcade card when you buy one in $10 increments, and the All-Day Stack-n-Play lets you pick up to four activities, like bowling, bumper cars, laser tag, and unlimited arcade, for just $29.99 per person.
Other Stars and Strikes locations are joining the All-Day fun with different dates and activities—Loganville even swaps in axe throwing! Wherever Spring Break falls, there’s a location (and a deal) to match, so no excuses.
Home Runs, Hat Tricks & Hard-Hitting Lacrosse
Gwinnett’s got sports for every kind of fan this Spring Break:
- Gwinnett Stripers – Opening Day is April 1st, and they’re at home all week through April 6th. Baseball, peanuts, and that sweet, sweet smell of fresh-cut grass.
- Atlanta Gladiators – Feel the ice beneath your feet (or at least beneath the players’) as they take the rink on April 2nd, 4th, and 6th at Gas South District.
- Georgia Swarm – Ever seen professional lacrosse up close? It’s fast, it’s wild, and it’s happening on April 5th at 7:30 PM at Gas South District.
Want to sprinkle a little city slicker adventure into your week? The Atlanta CityPASS gets you into Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola, Zoo Atlanta, the Fernbank Museum, and the College Football Hall of Fame. You’ve got nine days to soak it all in, so pace yourself—Atlanta’s got range.
Nature lovers, this one’s for you. Stone Mountain Park’s Spring FUN Break from April 5-13 offers Dino Fest access(weekends March 8-April 20), ropes courses, scenic trails, and the iconic, high-speed Summit Skyride up the mountain. Climb, explore, and channel your inner Jurassic Park fan—just don’t let the kids start naming the dinosaurs. That’s how they get attached.
No need to spend Spring Break indoors. Gwinnett’s parks are stocked with walking trails, pools, playgrounds, and picnic spots that put your backyard to shame. Pack up some sandwiches, grab a frisbee, and let the great outdoors remind you why fresh air is free.
Train lovers, this is your moment. Georgia’s Official Transportation History Museum, The Southeastern Railway Museum, is open Thursday through Sunday and packed with historic locomotives, vintage buses, and even taxi cabs.
Then on April 9th, Aurora Children’s Playhouse is pulling a Spring Break Magic Show out of its hat—sure to dazzle the kiddos.
Spring Break isn’t just for the kids. On April 8th, Slow Pour Brewing invites you to line dance your way into the sunset. Grab a cold one, two-step like nobody’s watching, and embrace the fact that you are, indeed, on a staycation done right.