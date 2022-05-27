S&S Ace Hardware: Celebrating 35 Years of Exceptional Service!￼

What’s the secret to a business’s longevity? S&S Ace Hardware exemplifies it: friendly staff who don’t just bring quality customer service but knowledge and guidance to help their customers make the most informed decisions; a tight-knit team that doesn’t just treat each other like family, but actually is family; and the right combination of sticking to tried-and-true tradition while adapting alongside industry changes.

For 35 years, S&S Ace Hardware has helped local homeowners, DIYers, contractors and everyone in between find the perfect products and solutions, no matter the size of their project. They have two convenient locations – one in Buford and the other in Braselton – and decades of success adapting to challenges of a changing economy and industry while continuing to grow. When you meet S&S Ace Hardware’s caring, helpful staff (some of whom have been serving customers there for over 25 years), you’ll see how they live by this part of their mission statement: “We will be successful by always following the Golden Rule!”

S&S Ace Hardware has a vast range of products and solutions for virtually every type of project, task and budget. They stock four main product categories with the highest quality and most trusted brands: paint, outdoor power equipment, barbeque grills/smokers and fix & repair items for home and business. But it doesn’t stop there… From gardening and landscaping to repairs and remodeling, S&S Ace Hardware has every inch of your home covered, with a diverse selection of high-quality products for every room and price range. Plus, they offer service and support, even after your purchase.

So, whether you need a quick fix, some honest, informed advice or it’s finally time to tackle that game-changing project you’ve been dreaming of, visit S&S Ace Hardware and their kind, passionate professionals will be happy to help!

S&S Ace Hardware

SSAceHardware.com

4160 Buford Drive

Buford, GA 30518

770-932-1458

3740 Village Way

Braselton, GA 30517

770-867-2340