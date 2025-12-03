Suwanee Gets a Jolt!

Big news is humming through Suwanee, and this time it has nothing to do with a new restaurant or festival. Gwinnett County is getting a serious voltage boost as Socomec, a global leader in electrical systems, puts down deeper roots and nearly $10 million into a brand-new facility right here at home. Announced by Governor Brian Kemp, the project is poised to bring 300 new jobs to Gwinnett’s manufacturing corridor starting in early 2026. For a county already powering a big piece of Georgia’s $84.0 billion manufacturing industry, this isn’t just good news. It’s a signal that advanced manufacturing sees Gwinnett as a place to grow.

Why This Expansion Matters for Gwinnett

Socomec’s move isn’t the kind of investment that pops up overnight. It lands in communities that offer the right mix of talent, infrastructure, and momentum, and Gwinnett checks every box. Local leaders point to the county’s skilled workforce, modern logistical network, and increasingly pro-business environment as the forces drawing global operations like Socomec to the area.

Here’s what the expansion brings with it:

• 300 production and operations jobs slated to begin hiring in early 2026

• A nearly $10 million investment that reinforces long-term industry stability

• A boost for local suppliers and service providers who support advanced manufacturing

• More pathways into high-tech careers for residents across experience levels

It’s the kind of project that strengthens a regional economy from multiple angles.

Suwanee’s High-Tech Future

Suwanee has long blended small-town charm with big-business energy, and this announcement pushes that balance even further. With its proximity to I 85, access to regional talent pipelines, and a reputation for welcoming innovation-driven companies, Suwanee has become a strategic landing spot for advanced manufacturers looking to expand in the Southeast.

For residents, this expansion is more than a headline. It’s a chance to be part of an industry shaping the future of energy, technology, and infrastructure. Jobs in production and operations are only the start. As Socomec continues building out its North American operations, the ripple effects will show up in local commerce, workforce development, and long-term regional growth.

Socomec may be bringing global expertise, but the impact is hyperlocal. And come early 2026, Suwanee will feel the surge as Gwinnett steps further into its role as a major player in Georgia’s manufacturing landscape.

