The Force is with the Good

The moment event attendees walked in the doors to the Infinite Energy Forum’s Grand Ballroom, they were surrounded by organizations doing good. From Hans Solo, Darth Vader, Storm Troopers and more from the Georgia Garrison of the 501st Legion to the talented dancers from the Gwinnett Ballet, the entire evening celebrated all the good happening in the community.

The Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia started the Good2Give Celebration back in 2016 to celebrate all the non-profits in Gwinnett. Over the last three years, the Community Foundation has raised over $800,000 and given away over $125,000 during their Good2Give Celebrations.

“The Good2Give Celebration is not about a fundraiser or asking for money. It’s about highlighting and celebrating our organizations in the great community we live in,” said board chair Sandra Strickland. “We are all neighbors. The Community Foundation is an active board of directors who commit themselves to connecting people who care with causes that matter.”

At each Good2Give Celebration, the Community Foundation highlighted five areas where organizations are making a big impact: community, human services, arts, healthcare, and education. Between those segments, the Community Foundation also announced surprise giveaways totaling $25,000 to five nonprofits in the audience: FCA Forsyth, Annandale Village, North Fulton Community Charities, Gwinnett Ballet, and Mosaic Georgia.

During the event, several non-profits were highlighted and celebrated, including the Hi Hope Service Center, a 60-year-old nonprofit located in Lawrenceville focused on empowering adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Other highlighted non-profits include Leadership Gwinnett, the City of Suwanee’s Art for All Campaign, and Navigate Recovery.

To date, the Community Foundation has granted out more than $86 million – impacting the arts, education, faith-based organizations, community service, and health care.

